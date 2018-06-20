Sask. NDP asks why premier's travel costs are more than his predecessor's

In his first year as Saskatchewan premier, Scott Moe has spent more on travel than his predecessor did in his last 21 months in office.

Between April 1, 2018, and March 31, 2019, the total bill for the Moe's 10 government trips was $249,000, according to recently posted government travel expenses.

From April 1, 2016, until his retirement in January 2018, former premier Brad Wall spent a total of just under $169,000 on travel. Wall announced his retirement from politics in August 2017.

In a debate in the legislature on Wednesday afternoon, NDP Leader Ryan Meili questioned the premier's travel costs and compared the difference between Moe and Wall.

Moe defended the expense, citing the province's economic reliance on exports.

"I believe the cost of travel is an investment."

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SKPE?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SKPE</a> The premier has said he's trying to keep travel costs low - yet spent $9k to fly to Rapid City, SD for the 2018 Western Governors’ Association Meeting. His predecessor made a longer drive the year before for $1k. 1/n —@ryanmeili

Trade and Export Minister Jeremy Harrison said government made a conscious effort to expand its travel in order to fill in trade gaps left by the federal government.

Moe has made two overseas trips — one to China (at a cost of $94,000) and one to India ($59,000). He has been to the United States four times, with an average price tag of $13,000 per trip.

Meili asked why Moe flew to a meeting in Rapid City, S.D. — just over 700 kilometres south of Regina — for $8,600. The previous year Wall drove for a meeting in Whitefish, Mont. — about 740 kilometres from Regina — at a cost of $1,000.

Moe defended to cost of a trip to Scottsdale, Ariz., in May 2018. He said the province's cost of $14,000 to send six delegates was less than Alberta Premier Rachel Notley's bill of $26,000 for the same number of people. The Alberta delegation spent an extra day on its trip.

Moe's four Canadian trips as premier include a visit to Toronto to meet with Premier Doug Ford.

Moe said the main objective was a meeting with Indian business leaders in advance of a trip to India. Meili described the Toronto trip as "a stunt."

Moe and Saskatchewan Finance Minister Donna Harpauer are headed to Toronto for meetings with Canadian banks this week.

Premier's wife made 2 trips, 1 covered by taxpayers

The name of the premier's wife, Krista, can also be found reading through the government's expense reports. She accompanied the premier on a trip to Saint Andrews, N.B., for premier's meetings, along with six government officials. The total cost of the trip $18,000.

In a statement, the premier's spokesperson, Jim Billington, said "it is a long-standing practice that spouses of premiers formally attend the Council of the Federation (COF) with premiers at the invitation of COF."

He added that premiers' spouses have attended the COF in the past, and those expenses were reported.

"I would also note that it was particularly important for Mrs. Moe to attend the 2018 COF meetings as Saskatchewan is hosting the 2019 COF meetings," Billington said.

"This means Mrs. Moe will have the formal role of hosting premiers' spouses on behalf of COF and the province of Saskatchewan."

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe, left, and Ontario Premier Doug Ford walk to a reception as the Canadian premiers meeting in Saint Andrews, N.B., in July. (Andrew Vaughan/Canadian Press)

Moe went on a 10-day trade mission to India from Nov. 23 to Dec. 2, 2018. The trip included stops in New Delhi and Mumbai.

Krista Moe was also on that trip, but Billington said taxpayers did not cover her costs.

"Mrs. Moe was not accompanying the premier in a formal capacity, and all expenses related to Mrs. Moe's travel and time in India were covered by Premier Moe and Mrs. Moe personally."