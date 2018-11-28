NDP calls for more safety measures at site of Humboldt Broncos bus crash

Saskatchewan's official opposition is calling on the government to implement safety measures at the intersection where the Humboldt Broncos bus crash happened.

Ryan Meili kicked off Question Period Wednesday by asking the government about its independent investigation into the crash and followed up by asking when the Sask Party would take action to make the intersection of Highways 35 and 335 safer.

"We have a big demand from people in the area who've noted for years that that's a problem at that corner, and they're asking for rumble strips, which I think is a very simple fix," Meili said.

Meili said if rumble strips aren't feasible, something else must be done to warn drivers about the intersection.

"[The Sask Party] should be looking at a more permanent fix to make it a safe intersection," he said.

Sask Party waiting for report before making changes

Minister of Highways and Infrastructure Lori Carr said the government expects a report on how to best deal with the safety issues at the junction in question to be finished "in the very near future."

"The reason we asked for this independent report was so that we could get the information we needed to determine what would be the best option," Carr said. "Once we get that report back we'll be making some firm decisions on what we're going to do there."

She said the speed limit was already reduced at the junction.

Roundabout an option to be considered

During Question Period, Meili noted the ministry of highways and infrastructure conducted a study in 2016 which looked at different measures to make Saskatchewan highways safer, including the construction of rural roundabouts.

The report noted roundabouts brought about an 87 per cent decrease in fatal collisions and collisions resulting in injuries.

"Not just specific to this intersection, but I guess at all intersections across Saskatchewan we look at different options for safety," Carr said. "Roundabout is one of those options that could be available to us."

Carr noted the government has increased the budget when it comes to implementing safety measures at intersections across the province.

She said the government is "taking an active role" in examining 900 intersections to improve across the province.

