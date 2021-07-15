NDP leader calls for Eric Church concert to be cancelled

The leader of the Saskatchewan NDP is voicing concern about the Eric Church concert in Saskatoon, set to take place Saturday night.

The concert is expected to draw about 15,000 fans to SaskTel Centre. Attendees are required to show proof they are fully vaccinated, or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the concert to get in. They also must wear a mask indoors, unless eating or drinking.

Speaking in Saskatoon on Thursday, Opposition Leader Ryan Meili said that these measures are still not enough, considering Saskatchewan's COVID-19 situation.

"I'm quite concerned about the upcoming concert. I think serious consideration should be given to cancelling that. And at the very least, anybody who's attending better be vaccinated and masked and be very, very careful," Meili said.

"Everybody wants to wants to have some fun, but it's not a lot of fun if you end up in the ICU as a result."

Meili said it blows his mind that large gatherings are still being allowed. He cited a woman he spoke to whose critical surgery has been cancelled due to the strain of COVID-19 patients in ICUs.

Health critic Vicki Mowat said it is important that the government implements a public health order limiting gathering sizes. While the safety procedures that have been put in place for the concert are encouraging, the number of attendees is still concerning.

"It is concerning when you hear about thousands of people gathering and we know what Saskatchewan's case rates look like right now," Mowat said.

Scott Ford, the executive director at Sasktel Centre, said the venue has ensured to follow all guidelines laid out by the Saskatchewan Health Authority and is doing their best to implement proactive measures.

"People are … looking forward to going back to live entertainment event and Eric Church will be one of those events."

Pre-screening of vaccination status is available on Friday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. CST, and on Saturday beginning at 6 p.m.

COVID-19 testing will be available Saturday at the concert venue for $30 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.