NDP call on Sask. government to rule out reducing school funding based on enrolment

The provincial NDP is calling on the Saskatchewan government to rule out reducing funding for school boards once enrolment numbers are finalized at the end of September.

NDP Leader Ryan Meili says school divisions are worried about losing funding from the province because of a decrease in student enrolment due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We still have parents across the province struggling with the decision of whether or not to send their kids back in person or virtually," Meili said.

The province bases education funding on projected enrolment numbers. Funding for school divisions is then updated based on the actual number of students enrolled by the end of September.

Meili says school divisions are staring down a year set to be filled with more significant costs than usual.

"There will be added costs involved in online teaching, added costs and support for distanced learning, there's added costs in infection-control for the pandemic — doing the things that need to be done to stop the spread of the virus," Meili said.

"And there's added supports needed to help kids catch up that have lost months at the end of the last school year. Let's allow school divisions to use those dollars to bring in those supports."

Responding to the NDP's call to action, the province said in a statement that the funding announced on budget day was based on projected numbers for total enrolment. This includes both distance learning students and home-based students.

Home-based, or home-schooled, students are educated by a parent or guardian. For school funding purposes, students registered as home-schoolers are equivalent to half a full time student, according to the province.

"Given the exceptional circumstances this year, we will work with divisions regarding their September 30 enrolment data to understand the impact any adjustment may have," said the province in a statement.