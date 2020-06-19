NDP call for inquest into death of Samwel Uko, mental health reform

The provincial opposition is calling for an inquest into the death of Samwel Uko and mental health reform in the province.

Opposition leader Ryan Meili says he needs to know what led to Uko's death.

"This is a young man who did everything he needed to get the help he should have gotten and instead he was turned away from the hospital and he lost his life," Meili said.

Uko was found dead in Wascana Lake in Regina. His uncle previously told CBC Uko visited the Regina General Hospital twice for help on the day he died.

The 20-year-old from Abbotsford, B.C., was in Regina visiting an aunt when he died on May 21.

Meili told reporters this shows things need to change and the province needs a suicide prevention strategy.

"Let's use this as an opportunity," he said. "We can't undo what happened to him. We can make sure it doesn't happen to others."

The Saskatchewan Health Authority is investigating what happened the day of Uko's death. Health Minister Jim Reiter said the Saskatchewan Coroners Service is also doing an investigation. Reiter said the coroner service will determine if an inquest is needed after its investigation.

A makeshift memorial was set up on a shoreline of Regina’s Wascana Lake, where witnesses say Samwel Uko entered the water the day he died. (Kirk Fraser/CBC)

"Obviously we need to do more," Reiter said.

Reiter said the province is investing more than $30 million into mental health and addictions in the 2020-2021 budget, and recently released the Pillars of Life suicide prevention action plan.

"There's lots of work to be done there," Reiter said. "There's not just one solution to this. Obviously it covers a lot of ground in mental health and we've got a lot of work to do."

Reiter said the Canadian Mental Health Association endorsed the suicide prevention action plan. He said that plan will be their guide moving forward.

"We've certainly put a lot of resources in play and we're gonna continue to do everything we can to improve."