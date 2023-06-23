Sask. NDP push for byelections to fill trio of vacant seats

Saskatchewan's Opposition NDP is calling on Premier Scott Moe to set a byelection date for three vacant seats.

Three Saskatchewan ridings do not currently have MLAs representing them: Regina Coronation Park, Regina Walsh Acres and Lumsden-Morse.

Opposition Leader Carla Beck held a news conference in Regina on Friday, beneath a Saskatchewan Party billboard featuring Premier Scott Moe and the slogan "Growth the Works for Everyone." She was joined by candidates recently nominated in the three constituencies.

Beck said she chose the location ironically.

"We're calling on Scott Moe to stop throwing up billboards. Let's get in the ring. Let's get these byelections kicked off," Beck said.

She said she found it curious that the government waited until the summer to announce byelection dates.

"I think they're trying to wait until the very last minute. I think the people of those constituencies deserve representation and that's what we're hearing on the doorstep."

When Moe was asked in May about when he would call the byelections, he said in the "near future." He also said it made sense to hold the votes simultaneously, and that would mean the votes will need to take place within six months of Regina Coronation Park MLA Mark Docherty's resignation in February.

According to the legislation, that byelection must be held by Aug. 10.

Moe's spokesperson told CBC the premier is committed to holding the byelections at the same time.

"As Premier Moe has previously indicated, byelections for the vacant seats of Regina Coronation Park, Regina Walsh Acres and Lumsden-Morse will happen concurrently."

Reading between the lines, the province will have its first byelection in July or August in more than 70 years. The last July byelection was in 1951 and an August byelection has not happened since 1938.

Beck said she is expecting a call "any day now." She said the government will make its decision based on what puts the NDP at a disadvantage.

She was asked if voter turnout could be impacted by a summer vote.

"Suppressing vote or making it hard for people to vote is not terribly democratic," Beck said.

The byelections are due to two resignations and one death.

Docherty resigned to pursue other opportunities . The former Speaker of the Legislative Assembly and minister of parks, culture, and sport was elected to represent the Saskatchewan Party in 2011.

On March 6, veteran Saskatchewan Party MLA for Lumsden-Morse and former minister of agriculture Lyle Stewart announced his resignation for health reasons .