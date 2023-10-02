Opposition NDP blasts Sask. government for mammogram wait times

Saskatchewan's Opposition NDP is criticizing the provincial government for "unbearably long wait times" women face to get breast cancer screening in the province.

"Seven months is way too long for women in this province to be waiting for a mammogram," Opposition NDP Leader Carla Beck said at Monday's legislative session.

According to the Saskatchewan Cancer Agency's annual reports, there were 9,604 fewer mammograms — an X-ray picture of the breast used to screen for signs of cancer— performed in the province last year compared to five years ago.

The number of mammograms being performed in the province has been trending downward since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beck said mammogram wait times for some doctors in the province are currently extending to June 2024.

"These delays, these long wait times don't just happen on their own. It's happening because this tired and out-of-touch government simply isn't making this a priority," Beck said.

NDP health critic Vicki Mowat continued the mammogram discussion at Tuesday's legislative session after the session on Monday was interrupted by protesters calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

"We're talking about people's families who don't know whether they have cancer," Mowat said. "What is the plan to increase the number of scans? When will mammograms be up and running at capacity again?"

Mammograms are a priority: health minister

Saskatchewan's Health Minister Everett Hindley said shortening mammogram wait times is an "utmost'' priority for the ministry.

"Every single option is on the table right now including looking outside of our borders, looking to other jurisdictions, looking to private providers through the publicly funded system," Hindley said.

There are currently eight locations across the province conducting mammography services, according to Premier Scott Moe, along with a mobile unit that provides mammograms for women in remote and rural communities

"This is an area where we do need to build some capacity."

There is also a breast biopsy backlog in Saskatchewan. Biopsies reveal whether a lump is cancerous, dictating future treatment and possibly surgery.

Hindley told CBC in October that a shortage of medical radiation technologists and specialized breast radiologists who can provide breast imaging services is one reason for the backlog.

He said on Tuesday that the province is committed to building breast biopsy capacity.