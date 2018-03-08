Sask. New Democrats host annual convention in Prince Albert

The Saskatchewan NDP is meeting for its annual convention at Plaza 88 in Prince Albert this weekend.

Things got underway on Friday, with guest speakers from the Saskatchewan Teachers Federation and the We Matter Campaign, a group dedicated to offering support to Indigenous youth across Canada.

Trevor McKenzie-Smith, the party's campaign director, also addressed the convention on Friday night before the party set about discussing resolutions that would be addressed on Saturday.

Party leader Ryan Meili will give a keynote address on Saturday morning before a question and answer period with MLAs. Members will then attend a variety of different workshops.

Policy resolutions will take place Saturday afternoon after presentations by Athabasca MLA Buckley Belanger and Erwin Heuck of Distributed Energy and Solar.

On Sunday, Alberta NDP MLA David Eggen and Unifor Local 1.S president Dave Kuntz will address the convention. Their presentations will be followed by elections for the party's treasurer, vice-presidents and members-at-large.