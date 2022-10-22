Sask. NDP says they're 'building to win' as party gathers for in-person convention

For the first time in three years, the Saskatchewan NDP will host its annual convention in person, with an overarching goal of preparing to present itself as an alternative to the governing Saskatchewan Party.

Carla Beck, the recently elected leader of the Official Opposition party, and other NDP members will spend the weekend at TCU Place in Saskatoon for a convention with the theme of "building to win."

Beck said the party has spent the summer "listening to the concerns and the hopes of Saskatchewan people."

Those concerns have boiled down to topics like health care, the economy and affordability, she said.

"We can't wait to get into the legislature and highlight not only the concerns that we've heard but the solutions that we've put forth as well," said Beck.

Beck will speak at about 10 a.m. on Saturday before facing a leadership review vote. (Jeremie Turbide/Radio-Canada)

The convention is her first after winning the party's leadership race in June, four months after former party leader Ryan Meili announced he would be stepping down as leader.

After Beck speaks at 10 a.m. Saturday, she will face a leadership review vote as part of the party's convention protocol.

When Meili faced his last leadership review in early October last year, 72 per cent of the delegates voted in his favour.

Beck said this convention will be a chance to unite the party.

"Right across the province, people are tired of division," she said.

"People are tired of pointing fingers — they want leaders to get to the table, to be the grown-ups in the room, and to build those solutions that I think are out there."

On Friday, the party went through a series of workshops. There will be a host of panels over Saturday and Sunday, elections, and speeches from people like Manitoba NDP Leader Wab Kinew and a video presentation from federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh.

Sheila Whelan, president of the Saskatchewan NDP, said the party is riding the momentum from their win in the Saskatoon Meewasin byelection in September.

Their candidate, Nathaniel Teed, won the byelection with 57 per cent of the vote, a wide margin over the Saskatchewan Party's Kim Groff, who took 37 per cent.

Whelan also said she's glad Singh will be able to send a message to the provincial party even though he isn't able to appear in person.

"He is in that portion of our agenda [where] we're celebrating our accomplishment in bringing medicare to Saskatchewan, so he's bringing his comments in that context."

The party's agenda also includes several resolutions, including a proposal to make NDP offices and events more accessible for people with disabilities and a promise to change education funding if elected — like tying institutional funding to a requirement to uphold the Saskatchewan Human Rights Code.

Saskatchewan's next provincial election is scheduled for Oct. 28, 2024.

The NDP won 13 seats in the 2020 provincial election. The Saskatchewan Party took 48.