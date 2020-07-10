Hargrave resigns from Sask. cabinet role after further criticism of holiday season trip to California

Premier Scott Moe has accepted Joe Hargrave's resignation from his positions as minister of highways and minister responsible for the water security agency after more questions emerged about Hargrave's travel to California over the holidays.

The Sask. Party government announced Hargrave's resignation Monday afternoon. Hargrave will remain in caucus as the MLA for Prince Albert Carlton. Carrot River Valley MLA Fred Bradshaw will take over both of Hargrave's former portfolios.

Moe said at a news conference Monday that he did not explicitly tell government MLAs they could not travel outside the country, but that he realizes now what Hargrave did was wrong.

"It's clear that his decision to travel to Palm Springs just before Christmas was an error of judgment, and it sent the wrong message at a time when everyone in this province was being asked to limit their household gatherings over Christmas and the holiday season," Moe said.

Last week, the Canadian Press reported that Hargrave was in Palm Springs. Hargrave released a statement confirming that he was in California over the holiday season.

"I have been in Palm Springs since December 22nd to finalize the sale of a personal property and to move our personal items back to Saskatchewan. The decision to travel was a personal choice to address personal business that I deemed necessary," Hargrave said.

Saskatchewan residents are allowed to travel internationally, but non-essential travel is discouraged.

Hargrave said he had informed the premier of his trip and would be self-isolating upon his return.

A day later, Hargrave released another statement saying his decision to travel was "an error in judgment at a time when so many people have had to make sacrifices during the pandemic."

"I apologize for this error in judgment, and am returning to Canada as soon as my self-isolation period is over in California on Jan. 5."

Premier Moe said last week that he expects all of his caucus members to follow all public health orders and guidance.

"When Minister Hargrave advised me of his travel for personal business that he deemed necessary, I conveyed the expectation that he follow all public health guidelines and self-isolate for 14-days upon his return," Moe said.

On Monday, the Opposition NDP accused Hargrave of being dishonest about his reasons for travelling and renewed calls for him to resign.

NDP MLA Matt Love took issue with Hargrave's explanation. Love said real estate listings online show Hargrave's property was listed for sale on Dec. 26 — four days after Hargrave arrived in Palm Springs — with an accepted offer coming one day later.

"Anyone who owns a house knows there's a big difference between finalizing a sale and listing it," Love said Monday.

"Why did the Minister feel the need to lie about this? Was he just trying to make his flimsy excuse for ignoring the rules sound better when really all he wanted was a sunny Christmas vacation by the golf course and pool in his gated community?"

Tax records show Indio, Cali., home belonging to Joseph Hargrave was listed at $489,900 US.

Minister of Corrections and Policing made trip to California to visit sick relative

A spokesperson for the province said last week that Minister of Corrections and Policing Christine Tell had travelled to California from Oct. 30 to Nov. 9, "to be with a close family member who was very ill with a non COVID-19 related illness."

Tell missed the cabinet swearing-in ceremony on Nov. 9. At the time the government said her absence was due to "personal circumstances."

Love said Moe allowing Tell and Hargrave to travel while his government advised people not to travel for non-essential reasons is a "double standard."

A government spokesperson said no other Sask. Party MLAs have travelled internationally.

The NDP said none of its 13 MLAs have travelled internationally.

Canadian politicians have come under scrutiny for their travel decisions over the last several weeks.

Ontario's Finance Minister Rod Phillips resigned last week following a trip to St. Bart's.

On Monday, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney accepted the resignations of cabinet minister Tracy Allard and his chief of staff Jamie Huckabay. Allard travelled to Hawaii, while Huckabay went the United Kingdom.

Kenney also demoted five United Conservative Party MLAs for their international holiday travel.