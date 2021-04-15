Nav Canada says it will maintain air traffic control towers in Regina, 6 other communities

The agency in charge of air traffic control in Canada has confirmed that it will continue to maintain service to Regina and six other communities.

Nav Canada — a private not-for-profit company that provides air traffic control, flight information and other air navigation services in Canada — had been undertaking a number of reviews of the control towers in Regina, Fort McMurray, Alta., Prince George, B.C., Saint-Jean, Que., Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., Whitehorse and Windsor, Ont.

The company said in February its review was looking at potential service reductions. Air traffic controllers at Regina's International Airport were given layoff notices that month.

On Thursday, Nav Canada posted a statement on its website saying it is "committing that there will be no site closures at air traffic control towers or flight service stations across the country."

In the fall of 2020, Nav Canada launched 29 aeronautical studies to safely streamline its operations and match operations to demand.

It said after "considerable consultation with airlines, airports, industry associations, local officials and internal stakeholders," it has chosen to limit changes.

CBC Saskatchewan has contacted the Regina Airport Authority for comment.

The company is also suspending studies currently underway in remote or northern locations until further notice. Nav Canada said it will, however, continue looking at potentially changing hours of operation to streamline services.