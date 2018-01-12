Extreme cold sparks record natural gas use across the province

The extreme cold this week sparked record demand for natural gas in Saskatchewan.



SaskEnergy says the frigid conditions resulted in record-breaking use first on Dec. 28, at 1.62 petajoules (PJ), and again on Dec. 29 at 1.64 PJ.



The previous record of 1.57 PJ was set last February.



To put the numbers into perspective, a PJ is equivalent to one million gigajoules (GJ) of natural gas. The average Saskatchewan home uses 100 GJ a year.



In a news release Friday, SaskEnergy said its industrial customers, including natural gas use for power production, were the main drivers of this week's record-setting consumption.



The numbers for Dec. 30 and 31 have not been finalized. The company expects those will also exceed 1.6 PJ.

Safety tips for natural gas use

SaskEnergy offered these reminders to people during extreme cold conditions: