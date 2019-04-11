'I'll die with my boots on, right here': 99-year-old volunteer gives Saskatoon WDM colour

Paul Carson is proving you're never too old to make a splash.

The 99-year-old is turning his lifetime as a painter and decorator into colour on the walls of Saskatoon's Western Development Museum.

He's been a volunteer at the WDM for more than two decades, painting the museum and adding an old barn look to one of its full-sized displays.

Carson started volunteering there in 1996.

"I was left all by myself [when] my wife passed away," he said. "I was watching television day in and day out. That wasn't my cup of tea. So I came here, and spend the time out here with the boys."

The museum marked the efforts of Carson and his fellow volunteers during National Volunteer Week.

Paul Carson's contributions as a volunteer with the Western Development Museum include painting walls and floors and adding an old barn look to one of the displays. (Chelsea Laskowski/CBC News)

Sandra Burrows, his daughter, said people could learn a lot from her father and his positive outlook on life.

She's pleased to see how working alongside the other volunteers brings him joy.

"He has that companionship and someone to talk to, have a coffee with," she said. "It' s a nice getaway, a nice out from being home all the time."

In a couple of months, Carson will be turning 100 or, as he puts it, "just another day, another number."

If he's still well enough to get up and get around, he'll be at the WDM, paintbrush in hand.

"I'll die with my boots on, right here in the museum."