National Indigenous Peoples Day celebrated in Sask.

Parks in downtown Regina and Saskatoon came alive on Wednesday for celebrations marking National Indigenous Peoples Day.

Communities honour heritage, contributions of First Nations, Métis

A dancer in red, a dancer in orange and a dancer in blue can be seen on a street.
Dancers demonstrate powwow dancing at National Indigenous Peoples Day celebrations in Regina on June 21, 2023. (Laura Sciarpelletti/CBC News)

The events were among many held across the country to honour the culture and contributions of First Nations, Métis and Inuit people in Canada.

Speakers in both communities also spoke of the ongoing work needed to advance reconciliation in the country.

In Regina, before the speeches kicked off, the Mother Teresa Middle School Buffalo Boys performed in a drum circle, inviting the crowd to sing along.

A group of boys in blue shirts sit in a drumming circle around a drum with a blue top.
The Buffalo Boys from Mother Teresa Middle School perform in a drumming circle as part of National Indigenous Peoples Day in Victoria Park in Regina on June 21, 2023. (Laura Sciarpelletti/CBC News)
Four groups of students sing in a choir formation, one group wearing black shirts, one group wearing white shirts, one group wearing yellow shirts, and one group wearing red shirts.
Students from St. Augustine Catholic School participate in National Indigenous Peoples Day celebrations in Saskatoon on June 21, 2023. (Jason Warick/CBC News)

A Grand Entry was held in both cities, including First Nations and Métis representatives, as well as other dignitaries.

Speakers referred to the injustices Indigenous peoples have faced in Canada, including the residential school system and the ongoing investigations into children in unmarked graves across the country. 

Listen | Family heals through dance and drumming 
The Morning Edition - Sask7:18Family heals through dance and drumming
The Kawacatoose Boys is an intergenerational family drum and pow-wow group that boasts four generations of dancers and three generations of singers. Their name is a bit deceiving as the performance includes many matriarchs including 73-year-old Aunty Joan jingle dancing and Phyllis Littletent as emcee.

The photos below show some of the celebrations in both cities.

The events included demonstrations of powwow dancing and Métis jigging, as well as other Indigenous musicians and artists.

Flags are carried in during a Grand Entry.
The Grand Entry during National Indigenous Peoples Day celebrations on June 21, 2023, in Regina. (Laura Sciarpelletti/CBC News)
A lineup of people holding flags.
A Grand Entry was part of the National Indigenous Peoples Day celebrations in Victoria Park in Saskatoon on June 21, 2023. (Travis Reddaway/CBC News)
Two women and a young child pose for a photo while wearing their powwow regalia.
Sianna Strongarm, left, is a jingle dancer. Kyla Strongarm, right, is a traditional dancer, and Kaezen Strongarm, front, is a fancy dancer. They participated in National Indigenous Peoples Day celebrations in Saskatoon on June 21, 2023. (Jason Warick/CBC News)
A person in a blue sweater works with beads at a table with colourful beading supplies on it.
A beading table was set up at National Indigenous Peoples Day celebrations in Victoria Park in Regina on June 21, 2023. (Laura Sciarpelletti/CBC News)
Dancers in Metis clothes, with red shirts and black striped skirts, stand inside of a large circle of people.
People learn the Red River Jig as part of the National Indigenous Peoples Day celebrations at Pat Fiacco Plaza in Regina on June 21, 2023. (Alexander Quon/CBC News)
Four girls smile while showing the stylized dream catchers that are painted on their cheeks.
Students attending National Indigenous Peoples Day in Victoria Park in Regina could get their faces painted. (Laura Sciarpelletti/CBC News)
A woman and man, both dressed in grey, smile and laugh while they sit on a bench.
Elders Joyce and Vince Manitopyes at the celebrations in Victoria Park in Saskatoon during National Indigenous Peoples Day on June 21, 2023. (Jason Warick/CBC News)
Kids dance and play with balloons in a park.
Students participate in celebrations in Victoria Park in Saskatoon for National Indigenous Peoples Day on June 21, 2023. (Travis Reddaway/CBC News)
A man wearing a Metis sash plays the fiddle, and behind him another man plays an electric guitar.
Musicians were part of the celebrations for National Indigenous Peoples Day in Victoria Park in Saskatoon on June 21, 2023. (Travis Reddaway/CBC News)
A woman in a ribbon skirt holds a toddler on her knee as she kneels in the grass.
People gather in Victoria Park in Saskatoon on June 21, 2023, for National Indigenous Peoples Day celebrations. (Travis Reddaway/CBC News)
A person emerges from a tipi.
Teepees were set up in Victoria Park on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, for National Indigenous Peoples Day. (Travis Reddaway/CBC News)
A woman in a grey shirt and green ribbon skirt carries a flag.
Robin Cote of Cote First Nation carries a flag during the Grand Entry at National Indigenous Peoples Day celebrations in Regina on June 21, 2023. (Laura Sciarpelletti/CBC News)
A woman in a blue ribbon skirt and a woman in a rainbow ribbon skirt, pushing a stroller, walk on the street.
Members of the NDP caucus, including NDP Leader Carla Beck, left, participate in National Indigenous Peoples Day celebrations in downtown Regina on June 21, 2023. (Laura Sciarpelletti/CBC News)
