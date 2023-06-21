National Indigenous Peoples Day celebrated in Sask.

Parks in downtown Regina and Saskatoon came alive on Wednesday for celebrations marking National Indigenous Peoples Day.

The events were among many held across the country to honour the culture and contributions of First Nations, Métis and Inuit people in Canada.

Speakers in both communities also spoke of the ongoing work needed to advance reconciliation in the country.

In Regina, before the speeches kicked off, the Mother Teresa Middle School Buffalo Boys performed in a drum circle, inviting the crowd to sing along.

The Buffalo Boys from Mother Teresa Middle School perform in a drumming circle as part of National Indigenous Peoples Day in Victoria Park in Regina on June 21, 2023. (Laura Sciarpelletti/CBC News) Students from St. Augustine Catholic School participate in National Indigenous Peoples Day celebrations in Saskatoon on June 21, 2023. (Jason Warick/CBC News)

A Grand Entry was held in both cities, including First Nations and Métis representatives, as well as other dignitaries.

Speakers referred to the injustices Indigenous peoples have faced in Canada, including the residential school system and the ongoing investigations into children in unmarked graves across the country.

Listen | Family heals through dance and drumming The Morning Edition - Sask 7:18 Family heals through dance and drumming The Kawacatoose Boys is an intergenerational family drum and pow-wow group that boasts four generations of dancers and three generations of singers. Their name is a bit deceiving as the performance includes many matriarchs including 73-year-old Aunty Joan jingle dancing and Phyllis Littletent as emcee.

The photos below show some of the celebrations in both cities.

The events included demonstrations of powwow dancing and Métis jigging, as well as other Indigenous musicians and artists.