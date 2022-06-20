Regina, Saskatoon to feature variety of National Indigenous Peoples Day events Tuesday

Tuesday marks National Indigenous Peoples Day in Canada, a day to recognize and celebrate the First Nations, Métis and Inuit people's cultures and contributions.

While National Indigenous Peoples Day isn't yet a statutory holiday, communities throughout Saskatchewan are hosting events to commemorate the day.

CBC TV, CBC Gem, CBC Kids and CBC Music will mark National Indigenous Peoples Day on Tuesday with special programming.

At 10:30 a.m. CST, the Saskatchewan Health Authority is raising the Truth and Reconciliation Flag outside its corporate offices in Saskatoon.

A brief outdoor ceremony is scheduled for next to the main entrance of the Saskatoon City Hospital.

Elsewhere in Saskatoon, the Métis Nation - Saskatchewan is hosting a free community barbecue from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. CST at its offices at 310 20th Street E.

Dancers, demonstrators and activities are scheduled to be at Wanuskewin Heritage Park just outside Saskatoon from 9:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CST.

The Rock your Roots Walk for Reconciliation, which was supposed to start Tuesday morning in Victoria Park, was cancelled due to safety concerns about flooding and the risk of lightning, according to a post of the city's Facebook page Monday afternoon. Organizers encourage people to take their own walk of reconcilliation when safe to do so, the post said.

In Regina, events taking place at City Square Plaza and Victoria Park downtown will start at 11 a.m. CST with a grand entry and opening remarks. A round dance, along with performances from various artists, dancers and singers, will take place before the event concludes just before 1:30 p.m.

At 1:30 p.m., Lt.-Gov. Russ Mirasty and representatives from the government of Saskatchewan will dedicate the Saskatchewan Residential School Memorial on the grounds of Government House in Regina.

At the Royal Saskatchewan Museum in Regina, Erroll Kinistino and the Dog River Band will preform at 7 p.m. CST as part of the museum's Solstice Speaker Series.

The Saskatchewan Science Centre will also feature a variety of events and activities, including lacrosse stick crafting, and teachings about dream catchers and about how Cree language was used in the Second World War.