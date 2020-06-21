It's National Indigenous People's Day today — here are a few ways you can mark it

June 21 marks National Indigenous People's Day in Canada, which was created by the federal government in 1996.

There are various activities taking place in towns and cities across the Saskatchewan — most virtually.

Here's a look at a few things going on to mark Indigenous People's Day today.

Regina

A rally designed to raise awareness about violence toward Indigenous women and girls as well as missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls is to take place outside the legislative building in Regina.

Things are set to get underway at 1 p.m. Participants are asked to practice social distancing and bring their masks and hand sanitizer to the gathering.

Saskatoon

To mark Indigenous People's Day, the City of Saskatoon and numerous partners created the ConnectR Reconciliation Challenge and asked residents to consider participating.

The challenge replaces this year's Rock Your Roots Walk for Reconciliation and other events at Reconciliation Circle, which were cancelled due to COVID-19 provincial health orders.

Warren Isbister-Bear, Saskatoon's acting director of Indigenous Initiatives, said the ConnectR challenge is a way for people to explore, learn and take up personal calls to action to promote reconciliation.

"There are many people that want to be a part of the Reconciliation journey but they aren't sure how or where to start," Isbister-Bear said. "This is the perfect place."

Starting Sunday, participants can visit the challenge's website and commit to doing an activity like attending an Indigenous cultural event, engaging with an Indigenous Elder, learning more about a nearby Indigenous community, trying an Indigenous recipe or watching an Indigenous film.

There is a Facebook page for the ConnectR challenge, which includes a link to scheduled video calls with Indigenous elders, leaders and youth. Those not on Facebook can find a contact email address on the challenge's website.

The challenge lasts eight weeks.

Prince Albert

The Prince Albert Indian Métis Friendship Centre and other partners in the Gateway to the North had to cancel their celebrations at Kinsmen Park.

The Prince Albert Urban Indigenous Coalition (PAUIC) called on residents to take some time to learn more about Indigenous culture and history in a statement on its Facebook page.

"We have made a lot of progress over the years and there is more work to do. We acknowledge, it is a particularly difficult time right now having to adapt our ways of coming together to share with each other, heal and reconcile," the statement said.

"Prince Albert is so strong and we always find a way to help those who need it most, with a high proportion being our Indigenous people."

The PAUIC said it would be sharing virtual celebrations through its Facebook page.

Virtual celebrations

Wanuskewin is hosting a virtual celebration to mark National Indigenous People's Day.

The celebration features performances from Indigenous musicians, a drum group and powwow dancers. The event will be hosted via a Facebook live post and begins at 3 p.m. today.

The Saskatoon Indian and Métis Friendship Centre is hosting a virtual celebration at 11 a.m. and also features performances from numerous musicians and artists.

Links to that gathering are posted on the friendship centre's Facebook page and website.

Sask. Polytech is hosting a variety of National Indigenous People's Day events over Zoom.

People can learn to bake bannock or how to play hand games, or participate in powwow fitness at various stages through the day. A full schedule is available at Sask. Polytech's website.