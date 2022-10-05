Gone but not forgotten: Dozens gather in Saskatoon to honour lives of MMIWG

WARNING: This story contains distressing details.

Dozens of people gathered in Saskatoon for an annual vigil on Tuesday, one of hundreds held across the country to honour the lives of Indigenous women, girls, and gender-diverse people who are missing or have been murdered.

"We are all just broken and shattered and we are trying to get through it every day," said Debbie Gallagher, stepmother of Megan Gallagher, a 30-year-old Métis woman who went missing about two years ago.

Oct. 4 marks the National Day of Action for missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQ+ (two-spirit, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning) people who've been harmed by violence.

After a flag-raising ceremony at Saskatoon city hall and jingle-dress dancing, drummers led a smudge walk to the Saskatoon Police Service headquarters where the Red Star Woman statue stands — a monument dedicated to the missing and murdered.

Afterwards, people went inside, sharing bannock and memories of their taken loved ones.

Among the speakers at the event was Faith Bosse, whose mother, Daleen Bosse, was reported missing in 2004.

"I lost the one person that was supposed to be here to guide me through life. You never seem to understand why these things happened," Faith said as she wiped away tears.

She was only seven years old when she last saw her mother, a 25-year-old University of Saskatchewan student.

Daleen's body wasn't found until 2008. That was also the year that police were able to get her killer to reveal he was responsible for the woman's death.

Faith talked about the importance of kinship and supporting one another.

"I don't want another child to feel the way I did," she said.

Supporters hold a missing persons sign for Ashley Morin, who disappeared from North Battleford in 2018. (Courtney Markewich/CBC)

Debbie Gallagher said her family is feeling immense pain and trauma. Last week, investigators found human remains that could be linked to Megan. Eight people are now facing charges in connection with her disappearance.

Megan's sister, Lindsey Bishop, is currently walking across Canada to spread awareness for missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.

Debbie said the federal government needs to take immediate action and implement the 231 calls for justice from the final 2019 report of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls — a sentiment that Faith Bosse echoed.

"The police and justice system has killed us one too many times. When will it stop?" Faith asked.