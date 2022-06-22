Champion powwow singer from Sask. remembered for musical legacy, mentorship

The musical legacy of one champion powwow singer will be helping friends and family heal from his loss, according to those who knew him.

Nathan 'Rikishi' Pelly, 34, from Cote First Nation in southeast Saskatchewan, was well known for his drumming, singing and sense of humour.

"He was such a jokester. Whenever when people were down, he would always try to make us laugh ... he just loved people so much," said Dallas Pelly, Nathan's younger brother.

Pelly died on June 19, 2022, surrounded by family and friends inside the ICU at Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon.

Nathan 'Rikiski' Pelly made a living as a champion drummer and singer performing at powwows and round dances across North America. (Provided by Dallas Pelly)

Dallas said his brother had been fighting for his life for 15 days, the result of simultaneous kidney and liver failure and a lung infection.

"During that time, we had so much good medicine. People in ceremony, trying to pray for him," Dallas said.

"But you know, Creator called him home. The short amount of time that we had with him, he was a gift to this world."

Pelly was laid to rest in his home of Cote First Nation, where a wake and funeral was held Tuesday and Wednesday.

'Those songs are medicine'

Dallas said his brother's musical gift, which started with drumming at two years old, was nurtured by their late grandmother Pauline Pelly.

By the time he was in school, Pelly was dreaming out loud of becoming a singer.

"We would say, 'focus on your studies, you know you've got to graduate.' He said, 'No, I'm going to be a world-class powwow singer.' And that was his goal, he achieved that," Dallas said.

Pelly would go on to become a three-time world champion powwow singer at the Gathering of Nations, the largest powwow in North America held in Alburqurque, New Mexico.

WATCH | Nathan 'Rikishi' Pelly performs at the Jerrilane Lincoln Birthday Round Dance in April 2022.

Pelly won twice at the group level, and once as an individual. He also wrote and composed music, collaborating on dozens of albums.

"Right now, those songs are medicine. Those are things that are helping us heal and helping our community heal," Dallas said.

Pelly's work is featured in the music of drum groups such as Rock Hill, Cree Confederation, Flying Eagle singers, Young Bear and Midnight Express, among others.

A lot of these young drummers got their start because of my brother, and are singing because of him. - Dallas Pelly, brother of Nathan 'Rakiski' Pelly

Dallas said his brother made a living by performing at powwows across North America. When those seasons were done, he would attend round dances.

"He really had two families, his real family and his powwow family," Dallas said.

WATCH | Nathan 'Rikishi' Pelly performs at the 2018 hand drum contest in Serpent River.

Pelly would also make time to mentor the next generation of drummers and singers.

"We are getting messages from moms and dads all across Turtle Island saying, 'he showed my son the ways of the drum, and brought him to the culture,'" Dallas said.

"So a lot of these young drummers got their start because of my brother, and are singing because of him."