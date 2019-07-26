Sask. MLA Nadine Wilson charged with assault
Wilson to step down as Provincial Secretary
Saskatchewan Rivers MLA Nadine Wilson has been charged with assault stemming from an incident on March 21 of this year.
According to a statement from Premier Scott Moe, "Wilson has offered to step down from her role as Provincial Secretary, which I have accepted. Ms. Wilson maintains her innocence, and as the charges have not been proven in court, she will remain a member of the government caucus."
Previously, Crown prosecutors were deciding on whether or not to charge Wilson.
The complaints against Wilson were made by 87-year-old Lorraine Kingsley Helbig — who was married to Wilson's father until his recent death — and Kingsley Helbig's son Eric Hocknes. It all stemmed from a bitter family estate dispute, according to the alleged victims.
With files from Jason Warick
