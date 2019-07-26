Sask. MLA Nadine Wilson charged with assault

Saskatchewan Rivers MLA Nadine Wilson has been charged with assault stemming from an incident on March 21 of this year.

According to a statement from Premier Scott Moe, "Wilson has offered to step down from her role as Provincial Secretary, which I have accepted. Ms. Wilson maintains her innocence, and as the charges have not been proven in court, she will remain a member of the government caucus."

Previously, Crown prosecutors were deciding on whether or not to charge Wilson.

The complaints against Wilson were made by 87-year-old Lorraine Kingsley Helbig — who was married to Wilson's father until his recent death — and Kingsley Helbig's son Eric Hocknes. It all stemmed from a bitter family estate dispute, according to the alleged victims.