Regina organization applying to open safe consumption site after record 1,060 overdoses so far in 2020

The Nēwo Yōtina Friendship Centre is applying to open a safe consumption site in Regina in January 2021.

The centre offers support to Indigenous and non-Indigenous people in the areas of education, workforce preparation, life skills, parenting and wellness.

The centre is applying to the provincial government for an exemption to operate an "urgent public health needs site" after a record number of deaths and overdoses in Regina this year.

Regina police say they are aware of 1,060 overdoses and 106 apparent overdose deaths so far in 2020, as of Dec. 16. In 2019, police reported a total of 82 overdoses for the entire year and 21 deaths.

The centre said it is hopeful the province will respond quickly to match the urgency of the situation.

The Nēwo Yōtina Friendship Centre is located in Regina's Heritage Neighbourhood. (Germain Wilson/CBC)

The centre is calling the site an "overdose prevention site," which would include supervised injection of drugs. These sites reduce the chance of fatal overdoses and the spread of communicable diseases, ultimately saving lives, the centre said.

"We are optimistic that the provincial government will recognize the urgency of the matter and work with us so this life saving service can be operational without any delay," says Nēwo Yōtina Centre executive director Michael Parker.

If approved, it would be the second safe consumption site in the province. Prairie Harm Reduction opened one in Saskatoon in fall 2020.

The Nēwo Yōtina Friendship Centre is located at 1635 11th Avenue in Regina.