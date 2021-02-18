Mystery bracelet representing lives spent 'madly in love' headed back to family

An engraved gold bracelet that recently turned up at a Regina vintage store is being returned to its rightful owners.

The bracelet, which dates back to the 1940s, is engraved "Margaret Gatin - Love, Henry."

This sparked questions — first for Stacy Laing, the owner of The Dress Form, then for the members of the Gatin family she was originally able to connect with. Who were Margaret and Henry? What was the story behind the bracelet?

A tarnished gold bracelet engraved with the name Margaret Gatin on one side and 'Love, Henry' on the other, found in a Regina vintage shop, sparked a quest to reunite it with its rightful owners. (Submitted by Michael Gatin)

Laing, who had decided such a personal item of jewelry "should be in the family," sent the bracelet to Michael Gatin, the father of a friend from her teen years.

Michael delved into his family history. After a few false starts — while Gatin is not a common name, it turns out there were in fact two Margaret Gatins of a similar age living in the prairies in the 1940s — he found the distant relations he was looking for.

On Valentine's Day, he connected with Margaret and Henry Gatin's daughter Marilyn Conway, who lives with her husband Doug in Saskatoon.

Conway is "thrilled" to be getting the bracelet back, though Michael said Conway was a little slow to believe him when he first phoned to say he had a family heirloom of hers to return.

"The first phone call that came through on Valentine's morning, my husband thought it was a hoax and hung up," she said. "It took a second phone call, my daughter phoning to say she got the same call and did some Googling and said - 'mom, it's real.'"

When she saw the photos of the bracelet, Conway recognized it immediately. She believes it was donated to the vintage store in error while she and her husband were moving from Regina to Saskatoon last year. She told Michael, who will be returning it to her this weekend, that Henry gave Margaret the bracelet shortly after they were married.

"It was a special keepsake of hers," said Michael. "Apparently, they were madly in love."

Both Henry and Margaret were born and raised in Manitoba. Margaret trained as a dietitian, while Henry served in the Canadian Armed Forces as a radar technician and bandsman before becoming an electrical engineer. They met when Margaret was working at the Brandon General Hospital.

"This is wartime, of course, and dad was in the army," said Conway. "And when the nurses' residence put on dances for the student nurses, they would invite the soldiers to come and be dance partners. For some of these dances, my dad was playing in the orchestra — he was very musical — and that's how mom met dad."

Marilyn Conway says her parents shared a love of art and music throughout their decades of marriage. (Doug and Marilyn Conway)

According to Conway, her father was fond of grand romantic gestures and her mother "had the tenderest of hearts, and she loved beautiful things." Her parents were full of stories about the early days of their relationship and how they fell in love.

"Shortly after they met, dad turned up at the nurses' residence one evening with a sleigh and horses and bells and fur rugs, and him playing his violin, and he picked up mom," Conway said. "I don't know where they were headed to, but the nurses were all standing on the doorstep in awe of what was happening."

Margaret and Henry married in 1942, and their twins — Marilyn and her brother Albert — were born the next year. The family moved to Regina in 1959.

Doug Conway (left), Henry Gatin and Marilyn Conway (right) stand and Margaret Gatin (left) and Albert Gatin (right) sit for a family photo. (Submitted by Doug and Marilyn Conway)

Conway said her parents loved music and the arts. Henry played the clarinet, saxophone and violin. Conway has many memories of her mother singing hymns and religious music around the house. The couple were also deeply interested in literature, language and education.

While Margaret's health began to fail and she moved into a care home, her relationship with Henry remained strong until his death in 1991.

"Nearly until the day he died, every day until he could no longer go, he went to the care home every day to see mom."

Margaret died two years later, in 1993, and her gold bracelet was packed away in a jewlery box for nearly three decades.

After this saga, the story of the bracelet will continue. Marilyn and Doug will be giving it to their daughter Niki.

"My daughter, who also lives here in Saskatoon, has requested that she gets to have it, which is good," said Conway. "It's passing on an heirloom, and my husband and I are getting to the age now that it's time to pass some things on."

Michael Gatin said he is looking forward to returning the bracelet to Marilyn and her family this weekend.

"The beautiful part of this is that the bracelet, a symbol of their relationship, will now be returned to their daughter as a pleasant reminder not only of their relationship but of the story that has unfolded as well," he said.

Marilyn is glad to have this reminder — and continuation — of her parents' love story come back into her life.

"It was the most exciting Valentine's Day we've had in a long time," she said. "It was just a joy."