Mystery bracelet found in Regina sparks Valentine's Day quest to track down original owner

A mystery piece of engraved jewelry that turned up at a vintage clothing store in Regina has spurred a quest — to return it to its rightful owner by Valentine's Day.

Stacey Laing owns The Dress Form vintage clothing shop. As she was going through a set of vintage jewelry, she found a tarnished gold bracelet, which she estimated dates back to the 1930s or 1940s, engraved with the name "Margaret Gatin." On the back, it read "Love, Henry."

"A lot of the time people love monograms, and usually it's only a first name," said Laing. "I don't think I've ever found a piece of jewelry or a scarf or a jacket or anything with a last name."

Laing happened to know somebody with that same last name — Desiree Gatin, a friend from her teen years — and reached out to see if Margaret Gatin might be related.

Desiree passed the questions along to her father, Michael Gatin, who started doing research into family history. Laing also sent him the bracelet.

"I just decided it should be in the family," she said.

Mystery remains

Initially, Michael Gatin couldn't think of any relations named Margaret, even though Gatin is not a common last name in Saskatchewan. But another family member reminded him of his great-uncle's daughter Margaret. Michael started learning about her life and what her connection to the bracelet may be.

"What I did learn was that … if it is the same Margaret Gatin, that romance never blossomed into marriage," he said. "There was another person that came into the life of Margaret, and they subsequently married."

Michael said the family reached out to Margaret's children, and found out she is still alive.

But "because of the fact that we have COVID, it's difficult to connect with folks who are of a certain age," said Michael.

"And so this remains a mystery, whether the Margaret Gatin I have connected with is the Margaret Gatin named on the bracelet."

The Afternoon Edition - Sask 7:25 A man on a mission to solve a love mystery Michael Gatin is on a mission to solve a love mystery. He joins host Garth Materie to chat about how he's trying to return a vintage bracelet to its rightful owner in time for Valentine's Day. 7:25

He did learn that Margaret Gatin had worked in a small community called St. Hubert, which was in southeastern Saskatchewan, when she was around 17, and there were a couple of people named Henry in the area at the time.

"So perhaps at that age, she would have had a fleeting romance with a young man, and this was his expression of his affection," Michael said.

While he has not yet had a chance to speak with Margaret herself about this, he says the situation is so intriguing that "one can let their imagination run a little bit wild on this."

He contacted an aunt, who "indicated a couple of Henrys that she knew from that time period," he said.

"And so the thought crossed my mind that perhaps this bracelet never made it to who it was intended, and stayed in Henry's possession for all these years.

"Or it could be that Margaret herself does not wish to bring forward this type of memory, because this is something that was private to her in an earlier time of her life."

If Margaret wants the bracelet, Michael is hoping to return it to her by Valentine's Day. Even if Margaret and Henry didn't stay together, Michael thinks their story resonates with the holiday.

"There was an expression of caring and affection between two people," he said. "The mystery remains as to whether or not they had a meaningful and long relationship."

The bracelet has also inspired a different sort of connection in the weeks leading up to Valentine's Day, Michael said.

"It is a nice reminder about a branch of the family that we didn't always have contact with."