Myles Sanderson, suspect in Sask. stabbing rampage, arrested

The surviving suspect in a stabbing rampage in Saskatchewan has been arrested, according to RCMP.

RCMP say Myles Sanderson was taken into police custody near Rosthern, Sask., at about 3:30 p.m. CST Wednesday.

Around 3:00 p.m. CST, Saskatchewan RCMP issued an emergency alert about a person with a knife travelling in a vehicle, last seen in Wakaw, about 90 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.

RCMP told people in the Wakaw area to seek shelter immediately and shelter in place. They warn people to be cautious about letting others into their residence, to not approach suspicious persons or pick up hitchhikers.

The stabbing rampage left 10 people dead and another 18 injured in the James Smith Cree Nation area and in the nearby village Weldon, Sask.

Authorities had been searching for the main suspect Myles Sanderson, 32, since Sunday.

Sanderson has been charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder and breaking and entering. His brother, Damien Sanderson, 31, was also facing charges before he was found dead on Monday.