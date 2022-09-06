Fugitive suspect in Saskatchewan stabbing rampage is dead

The main suspect in the recent stabbing rampage in Saskatchewan has died shortly after being captured.

Myles Sanderson went into medical distress after he was arrested and was pronounced dead at the hospital, said Rhonda Blackmore, commanding officer of the Saskatchewan RCMP, at a news conference Wednesday night.

Blackmore said RCMP doesn't yet have a motive for the attacks — and might not ever know exactly why they happened now that Sanderson is dead.

RCMP has asked Saskatoon police and the Saskatchewan incident response team to conduct an independent external investigation into circumstances surrounding the incident, Blackmore said.

Sanderson was arrested Wednesday afternoon and was taken into police custody near Rosthern, Sask., at about 3:30 p.m. CST Wednesday, according to RCMP.

Around 3:00 p.m. CST, Saskatchewan RCMP issued an emergency alert about a person with a knife travelling in a vehicle, last seen in Wakaw, about 90 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.

WATCH | Videos show scene of Sask. arrest: Videos show scene of Sask. arrest Duration 0:36 Videos taken on Wednesday from passing cars show multiple RCMP vehicles surrounding the scene of the arrest of Myles Sanderson near Rosthern, Sask.

RCMP told people in the Wakaw area to seek shelter immediately and shelter in place. They warned people to be cautious about letting others into their residence, to not approach suspicious persons or pick up hitchhikers.

The stabbing rampage left 10 people dead and another 18 injured in 13 different crime scenes in the James Smith Cree Nation area and in the nearby village of Weldon, Sask.

Man says Sanderson broke into his mother's house, stole her vehicle

CBC News spoke with a man who says Sanderson broke into his mother's rural property, about 30 kilometres northeast of Wakaw, on Wednesday around 2 p.m. CST, less that two hours before his arrest.

CBC has agreed not to name the woman or her son because she was the victim of an alleged crime. The woman is extremely shaken up by what happened, according to her son.

The son said his mother, a widow, saw Sanderson walk up to the front door, which was locked, and ran into the bathroom in her bedroom, locking both the bedroom and bathroom doors.

She had her cellphone and was trying to call police when Sanderson smashed the front, bedroom and bathroom doors.

The son said Sanderson was armed with a knife, but told the woman that he wouldn't hurt her.

Sanderson took the keys to the woman's truck, along with her cellphone, cigarettes, water and a Pepsi, the son said.

Sanderson asked the woman to go with him, according to her son, but she refused believing that he would kill her.

When Sanderson left the property, the woman called a relative using a landline who then called RCMP, the son said.

A woman's son says Myles Sanderson, the main suspect in the stabbing rampage, broke into his mother's house Wednesday afternoon. (Dan Zakreski/CBC)

Blackmore confirmed the details about the break and enter and stolen Avalanche. She said the woman was not injured.

Immense relief

Before news of his death, people expressed immense relief that Sanderson was caught.

Darryl Burns, brother of Lydia Gloria Burns, a front-line worker who died in the rampage , said the family can now prepare for his sister's return and is planning a wake for her tonight.

The Saskatoon Tribal Council (STC) also said in a statement before the arrest that it's relieved Sanderson has been arrested.

"Now people can start to feel safe again but also now is the time for healing to begin," said STC Chief Mark Arcand, who lost his sister and nephew in the attacks.

Dennis Helmuth, mayor of Rosthern, which is about six kilometres from where the arrest was made, told CBC News Network the town is feeling some comfort today.

"Mostly a feeling of relief and I think incredible sadness is going to become dominant as we continue to come to grips with what has happened in our province," he said.

Authorities had been searching for Sanderson since Sunday.

Sanderson was charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder and breaking and entering. His brother, Damien Sanderson, 31, was also facing charges before he was found dead on Monday.