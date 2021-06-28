Members of Sask. Muslim community say we all must work to curb hate in wake of attacks

Members of the Saskatchewan Muslim community are calling for more action in the wake of Islamophobic attacks in Ontario, Alberta and Saskatchewan this month.

"There are so many good people working so hard to build that safe community, to build that narrative that we are all safe here — and yet we see another attack," said Saskatoon's Ali Ahmad. "What do we need to do more to stop this from happening?"

Ahmad is director of social and cultural affairs of the Pakistan Canada Cultural Association of Saskatoon. He began to help organize a Saskatoon march against Islamophobia after a brutal attack in London, Ont., earlier this month. The vehicle attack, which police believe was premeditated and motivated by hate, killed members of three generations of one Muslim family.

He said that attack sent communities across the country into both mourning and a state of fear. He wanted to address the growing concern that it was no longer safe for Muslim people to walk outside.

Then, just days before the rally, a white man attacked two young women wearing hijabs while they were walking in St. Albert, Alta. The man knocked one woman unconscious and assaulted the second at knife-point.

Then on the morning of the rally, Ahmad was shocked to learn his own friend Muhammad Kashif had been attacked while walking near his home in Saskatoon.

Kashif said he was stabbed, beaten and had his beard cut on early Friday morning when he was out for a walk. He said his attackers told him, 'We don't like you are Muslim, why are you wearing this dress?'

Ahmad said the attack so close to home strengthened his resolve to do more and that the response to the rally against Islamophobia was heartening amid such dark overtones.

"The support that we got from the community was overwhelming," he said.

Ahmad said dozens of people coming together against hatred towers over individuals who choose to spread violence.

"That was the message of the walk: to create awareness among our people that we are safe and to create awareness in other communities that we belong here. Hate does not."

You just have to say, 'hey, this has never been OK and it's certainly not OK now.' ​​​​​​ - Daniel Kuhlen

He said it will take a community effort to counter an anti-Islamic narrative that has been bubbling up during the last two decades.

"Just because we did not do enough in the past does not mean that we have to stop doing it now or we can not do enough in the future," he said.

"We still have the time to save our future generations from the trauma that this generation has and the racism that this generation is experiencing."

Hateful words turn to hateful action

Daniel Kuhlen agrees that more action is needed, especially from white people like him who aren't being targeted by this violence. He's worked with the Islamic Association of Saskatchewan since 1991.

"I think some people feel paralyzed by the enormity of the challenge," Kuhlen said. "So what do these individuals do? We educate ourselves. We stand in solidarity with people that suffer harm. We call out injustice."

Kuhlen said white people have to stop being afraid to talk with family members, friends and colleagues who engage in racist jokes or make "under the breath" remarks about someone's skin colour or garment choice.

"You just have to say, 'hey, this has never been OK and it's certainly not OK now.' These types of attitudes lead to real harm."

He said the latest attacks don't come as a great surprise, as hateful rhetoric has been growing in recent years through pundits, politicians and the internet.

"I have to call it for what it is. It's white supremacist hate and it's finding its expression through some people that now feel emboldened to act violently," Kuhlen said. "It should concern every Canadian."

Need for legislative change

Kuhlen said workplace leaders and politicians need to condemn division and racism, but that it must go beyond words.

"We have to have legislative changes. We have to have policy changes," he said.

He wants to see people who carry out such odious acts be held accountable to the fullest extent and to see compensation for people who are harmed.

He said there could be clearer ways to achieve this. For example, he said there are barriers in relying on the provisions in the Canadian criminal code to deal with things like hate speech.

"Proving the intent requisite to get a criminal conviction is very hard to do." He said stronger guidance with provincial human rights commissions could provide a better remedy for victims.

A Walk Against Racism and Islamophobia took place in Saskatoon on Friday. Ali Ahmad, director of social and cultural affairs of the Pakistan Canada Cultural Association of Saskatoon, said the response to the event was overwhelming. (Pakistan Canada Cultural Association of Saskatoon/Facebook)

Kuhlen also called for better regulation for hate speech on the Internet, which has become an incubator for hate.

Despite the recent string of attacks against Muslim community members, Kuhlen said there is still hope as long as people take action.

"If all we do is engage in nice sentiment, nothing will change."