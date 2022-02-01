A Blaine Lake, Sask., man has been arrested in relation to the 2018 death of a 66-year-old woman, according to an RCMP release.



Deanna Greyeyes from the Muskeg Lake Cree Nation was found dead on Nov. 26, 2018.

Her remains were discovered in a rural area near the First Nation by a local search party after she had been reported missing the previous day.

On Friday, Stephen David James Greyeyes, 34, was arrested in the Prince Albert area.

The Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes Unit has charged him with second-degree murder and committing an indignity to a body.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 14 in Saskatoon.