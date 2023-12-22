Adrienne Mahoney says she considered herself active and healthy in 2017.

"I was training Muay Thai, I was running, I was lifting weights," she said.

But on Sept. 21, 2017, Mahoney found herself rushing to the ER, unable to breathe. Then her heart failed.

"The last thing I remember is the code getting called and my pants being ripped off. And then I don't remember anything after that and I woke up in Edmonton about two weeks later," she said.

Mahoney was diagnosed with Churg-Strauss syndrome, an inflammation of the blood vessels, and relocated to Edmonton to receive treatment. She received a heart transplant in 2019.

Shortly after the transplant, Mahoney started working on a thank you message to the donor and their family, in the form of a song dedicated to them and her health journey.

"I couldn't properly articulate in a letter format a thank you, and so that's where I turned through what I knew best and it was music," she said. "If I can't use words to describe the magnitude of my gratitude and my family's gratitude, maybe music can be the vehicle or the way to express the inexpressible."

Adrienne Mahoney says work on the track began in 2019. The song was written as a message to her heart donor's family and was performed for the first time on Dec. 9 (Richard Agecoutay/CBC News)

The piece is called Duende. Mahoney, along with her band, performed the piece publicly for the first time at The Exchange music venue in Regina on Dec. 9.

WATCH | Sask. musician composes song dedicated to her heart donor's family: Sask. musician composes song dedicated to her heart donor's family Duration 2:45 A Regina woman spent years composing a song for her heart donor's family. She performed the song live at The Exchange music venue in Regina on Dec. 9.

Mahoney said proceeds from the event will go to the hospital in Edmonton where she's been receiving treatment since 2017.

She said the song begins with sounds and melodies from the Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD) that once helped her breathe.

Mahoney's track is called Duende and was recorded by a 10-piece band that performed the song live at The Exchange in Regina. (Submitted by Riley Sisco)

Along with the LVAD device, Mahoney said the track incorporates sounds from her donor's heart beat, which she called the "biggest gift" she can give the family.

"It's to share their loved one's voice one last time," she said. "I see that heartbeat that ends the track as the most important voice on this entire thing. And so if it gives one more chance, one more acknowledgement of the sacredness of this and the sanctity of it, that was always my intention."

Mahoney said her health continued to decline over the years. She has undergone several surgeries related to cancer since 2021. She said her band was prepared to continue the project if she passed.

"That's always been the agreement between the musicians, that it would go forward with or without her, but thank goodness it's with her this time," said Nigel Taylor, who plays trumpet in the piece.

Adrienne played alongside long time friend and caregiver Rob Dakiniewich, left, at The Exchange in Regina on Dec. 9. Dakiniewich says the piece has taught him to expand on raw emotion when making music. (Submitted by Riley Sisco)

Bass player Rob Dakiniewich, was also Mahoney's caregiver when she first began treatment, said the track has allowed him to approach his artistry differently.

"For me it's expanded more on trying to play on raw emotions, and put that emotion into that music," he said.

LISTEN | The stories our scars carry: Blue Sky 48:29 The stories our scars carry Today we looked at our scars and the stories they tell. Adrienne Mahoney has many scars after receiving a heart transplant and going through multiple cancer surgeries. She worked with musician friends to create an album of gratitude for the life she has. She told us what it's like to wake up and feel someone else's heart beating in your chest and how close encounters with death have changed the way she approaches life. We were also joined by Pam Brace (boudoir photographer) and Vicki Casside (breast cancer survivor) who talked about finding empowerment in embracing scars.

Mahoney said that although the song has been recorded, she doesn't plan on uploading it to music streaming services anytime soon.

"For now I think it's really important that people experience it live and also the integrity of what that record is unto itself. So I think I'll keep it a little close to home, but there will be a time," she said.

She said she hasn't been able to connect with the donor family, but longs for the opportunity to speak with them, even if she doesn't know how to fully communicate her gratitude through words.

"I wrestle with, how do you ever properly thank somebody for the magnitude of that gift?" she said. "I accept it may never happen, but if it does I really look forward to that opportunity."