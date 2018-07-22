Music camp for girls, non-binary youth rocks Queen City

Girls and non-binary youth in Regina had the opportunity to live out their rock-star dreams on Saturday.

For the second year, Girls Rock Regina held their annual week-long camp in the Queen City.

The camp gives girls and non-binary youth aged 10 to 14-years-old a chance to learn an instrument, form a band, write and record an original song and perform at a live music venue.

The camp gives girls and non-binary youth aged 10-14 a chance to learn an instrument, form a band, write and record an original song and perform at a live music venue. (SRC)

The camp also provides mentorship through a variety of female musicians and leaders.

Amber Goodwyn, instructor and organizer for Girls Rock Regina, says the camp aims to increase the number of girls and non-binary youth in the music industry, while providing a safe space for young people to flourish creatively.

"It's such a unique atmosphere, unique community among all the campers and all the grown ups running it," said Goodwyn.

"To have a space that's run by, and for, women and non-binary people is pretty unique anywhere, especially in Regina."

As the camp progresses, Goodwyn says some of the attendees go through noticeable changes.

"Campers really blossom throughout the week, new friendships are made, people who are shy on the stage are more confident by the end of the week," she said.

Girls Rock Camp camp hopes to increase the amount of girls and non-binary youth in the music industry. (SRC)

"The camp is intended to definitely increase a sense of empowerment and confidence among young people."

That empowerment and confidence was on display at the camp's showcase, which happens at the end of the event, as attendees show off their newly found musical skills in front of an audience.

This year's camp had 29 attendees, with six bands performing at the showcase. Many of the campers had never performed in front of a live audience before.

"It was a packed house. The campers completely rock it," said Goodwyn.

This year's camp had 29 attendees, with six bands performing at the showcase. (SRC)

Some of the adults who help with the camp also reap the benefits.

"The women and non-binary grown ups who are involved feel empowered and confident and feel like they're finding more community," said Goodwyn.

She says the camp has a healing effect for many of the adults, especially the musicians, many of whom experienced a "dude-heavy" music scene growing up.

"It's just such a super positive place," she said.