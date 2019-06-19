Music, art, dance, food and humour a learning experience at Elders Gathering in northern Sask.

The ninth annual Elders Gathering in the northern Saskatchewan village of Pinehouse is underway.

Co-organizer Chris Hansen said it was a beautiful Wednesday morning in the northern village, which is 376 kilometres north of Saskatoon. Hansen has been busy preparing for several days, he told CBC Radio's The Morning Edition, as Wednesday is one of the gathering's busiest days.

"We just wanted a place where the elders can come together and celebrate their lives, while learning from their teachings through music, art, dance, food and humour," Hansen said of the gathering, which started in 2010.

"We just wanted all of the northern communities to take part, to bring their elders, and just visit to share stories."

People from at least 11 different communities are attending the gathering. Hansen said the gathering is a chance for young and old alike to learn about other cultures and learn from elders of those cultures.

The gathering is a chance for people from different backgrounds and culture to gather and learn from elders from throughout the province. (Jonah Natomagan/JCNat Photography )

A local Cree language class dropped by to sing a song in the language. That's just a taste of what's to come.

Later in the day there are fiddle and jigging contests, then a dance group from Manitoba will participate in a square dancing showcase to finish off the day's festivities, Hansen said.

People are being taught to cook, prepare fish, carve wood and boat and paddle making at the gathering as well.

CBC Saskatchewan is in Pinehouse for the gathering and will be bringing more stories to readers later in the week.