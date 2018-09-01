Lost mushroom picker, 73, uses signal fire to alert rescuers in northern Sask. forest

A 73-year-old mushroom picker has been rescued from a forest in northern Saskatchewan after he used a signal fire to alert rescuers to his location.

The man was reported missing at about 9:30 a.m. CST on Aug. 30, after he became separated from his wife in the Wapawekka Lake area, near La Ronge, while picking mushrooms two days earlier.

Police said the man is an experienced woodsman and was carrying some supplies, but there was concern for his well-being because the weather was cold and wet.

La Ronge RCMP launched a search with support from the La Ronge Rangers and Civilian Air Search and Rescue (CASARA).

They located the man from the air at about 5 p.m. CST after he started a signal fire, and his GPS co-ordinates were relayed to rangers on the ground.

They reached the man on the ground but a helicopter rescue had to be launched because he was too weak to travel on foot.

He was transported back to La Ronge, where he received a medical assessment that determined he was weak and dehydrated but otherwise unharmed.

La Ronge is about 350 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.