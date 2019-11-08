Political Panel takes on grain drying, carbon taxes, vaping rules
New vaping rules sailed through the Saskatchewan Legislature this week but a push to exempt grain drying from the federal carbon tax ended up on the rocks.
Murray Mandryk and Adam Hunter look back at the week in Saskatchewan politics
So who were the winners and losers?
CBC's Political Panel — Leader-Post columnist Murray Mandryk and CBC's legislative reporter Adam Hunter — break it down for you.
Join the panel, along with Morning Edition host Peter Mills (filling in this week for Stefani Langenegger) for a final look at the week in Saskatchewan politics.
