Political Panel takes on grain drying, carbon taxes, vaping rules
Saskatchewan

New vaping rules sailed through the Saskatchewan Legislature this week but a push to exempt grain drying from the federal carbon tax ended up on the rocks.

Murray Mandryk and Adam Hunter look back at the week in Saskatchewan politics

CBC News ·
CBC Saskatchewan's Political Panel is Murray Mandryk (r) and Adam Hunter. (CBC News)

So who were the winners and losers?

CBC's Political Panel — Leader-Post columnist Murray Mandryk and CBC's legislative reporter Adam Hunter — break it down for you.

Join the panel, along with Morning Edition host Peter Mills (filling in this week for Stefani Langenegger) for a final look at the week in Saskatchewan politics.

The Morning Edition's political panel of CBC's Adam Hunter and Leader-Post columnist Murray Mandryk join guest host Peter Mills to talk about grain dying and the carbon tax. They discuss how vaping regulations demonstrated cooperation and finally take an early look at election 2020. 8:12
