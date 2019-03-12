'I just miss him every day': Regina homicide victim Morris Poitras's family speaks outside court

The man accused of Regina's first homicide of 2019 was back in court Tuesday.

Christopher Dylan Braun, 37, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Morris Poitras, 27, who was found dead on Feb. 14. Braun was charged by Regina police on Feb. 17.

Braun appeared in Provincial Court in Regina via video from the Regina Correctional Centre, where he is being held.

Poitras's friends and family gathered in the courtroom. Many were wearing black shirts bearing Poitras's image with the words "Justice for Moe" across their chest.

"The family would just like to make awareness about what [the gang] life can do to somebody and how it affects us, and we just don't want it happening again," Chenoa Poitras said.

"[Braun] was already convicted once. We don't understand how he got his hands on my brother, how he was allowed to."

She said Morris, her elder brother by 9 years, was both her big brother and her best friend.

Chenoa said her brother liked to spend time with his daughters, his family members and friends. He loved laughter and making jokes.

"He had a really nice laugh. I just miss him every day," Chenoa said, fighting through tears.

Braun's court appearance Tuesday was brief, with the matters adjourned to March 26.