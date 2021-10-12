Regina man sentenced to 12 years in prison for role in 2018 shooting death of Miguel Lane

A Regina man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for his part in the shooting death of 21-year-old Miguel Lucas Antoan Lane.

Last month Austin Thomas Yates, 25, received the 12-year sentence, less time served, for his part in Lane's 2018 homicide.

Yates is also subject to a life-time ban on weapons and must submit a DNA sample.

In his ruling, Justice Neil Robertson said that, even though Yates didn't pull the trigger, he was still to blame for Lane's death.

"He conceived, planned, orchestrated and executed the robbery. He was a full participant. Without his participation, the robbery of Miquel Lane would not have occurred. Nor would his death have resulted."

Austin Yates plead guilty to manslaughter. (Facebook)

Lane was found with a gunshot wound to his leg after a botched drug deal on the 2800 block of Sinton Avenue on Oct. 23, 2018.

He died in hospital the next day.

Yates and Kayle David George plead guilty to manslaughter after originally being charged with second-degree murder.

In his ruling, Robertson said that George brought the firearm and fired the fatal shot.

George received a sentence of 15 years in prison for shooting Lane.