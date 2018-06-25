Murder charges laid after fatal riot at Saskatchewan Penitentiary

Three men are facing murder charges after the stabbing of a fellow inmate during a riot at the Saskatchewan Penitentiary in 2016, according to Saskatchewan RCMP.

Upwards of 200 inmates caused extensive damage to the medium-security wing of the federal institution in Prince Albert on Dec. 14 of that year.

Correctional Service Canada said at the time that three inmates were assaulted by the rioters and 43-year-old prisoner Jason Leonard Bird died.

Bird was found unresponsive in the unit by a corrections worker at about 7:15 p.m. He was taken to hospital and pronounced dead.

RCMP Major Crimes Unit-North completed an 18-month investigation into his death following the riot.

Investigators also learned of an alleged assault of a 31-year-old inmate that took place during the disturbance.



Three men, aged 21, 23 and 27, have been charged with both second-degree murder and attempted murder.



All three made their first court appearance in Prince Albert provincial court on Monday morning.

This investigation is ongoing and the RCMP says further arrests and charges are anticipated.