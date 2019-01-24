16-year-old charged with 1st-degree murder in 2017 Regina homicide
A 16-year-old has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a 2017 Regina homicide.
Kelvin Kim Pasap was found dead in Regina's Eastview area in October 2017
A 16-year-old male has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a 2017 Regina homicide.
On Oct. 25, 2017, Regina police received a call about an unresponsive man lying outside a home in the 1000 block of Atkinson Street.
When officers arrived, they found 26-year-old Kelvin Kim Pasap's body.
Pasap was Regina's eighth homicide of 2017.
The youth, who cannot be named, was arrested on Wednesday and appeared in Regina Youth Court Thursday morning.