16-year-old charged with 1st-degree murder in 2017 Regina homicide

A 16-year-old has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a 2017 Regina homicide.

Kelvin Kim Pasap was found dead in Regina's Eastview area in October 2017

Kelvin Kim Pasap, 26, was found dead in the 1000 block of Atkinson Street in October 2017. A 16-year-old has now been charged in connection with his death. (Submitted by Beatrice Bigsky)

A 16-year-old male has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a 2017 Regina homicide.

On Oct. 25, 2017, Regina police received a call about an unresponsive man lying outside a home in the 1000 block of Atkinson Street.

When officers arrived, they found 26-year-old Kelvin Kim Pasap's body.

​Pasap was Regina's eighth homicide of 2017.

The youth, who cannot be named, was arrested on Wednesday and appeared in Regina Youth Court Thursday morning.

