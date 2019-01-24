16-year-old charged with 1st-degree murder in 2017 Regina homicide

A 16-year-old male has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a 2017 Regina homicide.

On Oct. 25, 2017, Regina police received a call about an unresponsive man lying outside a home in the 1000 block of Atkinson Street.

When officers arrived, they found 26-year-old Kelvin Kim Pasap's body.

​Pasap was Regina's eighth homicide of 2017.

The youth, who cannot be named, was arrested on Wednesday and appeared in Regina Youth Court Thursday morning.