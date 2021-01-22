2nd person charged with 2nd-degree murder of Regina man

Regina police have charged Harvey Vince Huntinghawk, 47, in the death of Jeffrey Gerald Lehto.

Huntinghawk is the second person to be charged in connection with that death. He made his first appearance in court on Friday.

On Tuesday, police responded to the 1700 block of Quebec St. following a report of an attack.

Inside, police and emergency medical responders found a seriously injured Lehto, 30.

He was taken to hospital, where he died on Wednesday.

Adam Hook, 39, was previously charged with the same offence as Huntinghawk and appeared in court on the matter on Thursday.

Police say it's the city's second homicide of 2021.