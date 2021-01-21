Murder charge laid in death of Regina man
Regina police have charged Adam Hook in the death of Jeffrey Gerald Lehto. Hook, 39, made his first appearance in Regina provincial court on Thursday charged with second-degree murder.
Regina police have charged Adam R. Hook in the death of Jeffrey Gerald Lehto.
Hook, 39, made his first appearance in Regina provincial court on Thursday charged with second-degree murder.
On Tuesday, police responded to the 1700 block of Quebec Street following a report of an attack.
Inside, police and emergency medical responders found a seriously injured Lehto, 30.
He was taken to hospital, where he died on Wednesday.
Police say it's the city's second homicide of 2021.