Kindersley woman charged with 2nd-degree murder in 2018 death of her baby

Police in Kindersley, Sask., say a 28-year-old woman was arrested and charged with second-degree murder on Tuesday, in connection with the 2018 death of her one-month-old child.

RCMP say they were called to a home on Sept. 27, 2018, with a report an infant was in cardiac arrest.

Attempts were made to save the baby, who was pronounced dead in hospital.

The next day, an autopsy was conducted to determine the cause of the baby's death, after which investigators determined the death was suspicious in nature.

Teenie Rose Steer was arrested and charged on Tuesday, RCMP said in a press release Wednesday evening.

Steer is facing a second-degree murder charge and will appear in a Rosetown provincial court Thursday morning.