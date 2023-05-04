Multiple wildfires in western Saskatchewan posing threats to First Nations

Wildfire season is underway in Saskatchewan and several First Nation communities in the province are already being affected.

On Wednesday afternoon the Battlefords Agency Tribal Chiefs (BATC) said a "high severity" wildfire had burned approx 2,800 hectares and was still burning — posing a "significant threat" to the Moosomin First Nation about 35 kilometres north of North Battleford.

The BATC is urging residents to be vigilant and remain alert to any changes in the fire's behavior. An evacuation plan is in place and the BATC is asking Moosomin First Nation residents to have medications and clothing ready in case of an evacuation order.

The nearby Saulteaux First Nation is also asked to be on alert as the wildfire continues to burn.

Steve Vandall, the BATC's emergency management coordinator, said the fire began progressing at noon on Wednesday. He said hot and dry weather with constant winds are making it hard to contain the fire.

"I was on the fire grounds there for a few hours [there was] very thick black smoke," Vandall said on Wednesday afternoon.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the fire had burned more than 2,800 hectares. (Submitted by Steve Vandall)

The BATC said on Wednesday that suppression efforts are ongoing and there is an urgent need for more resources to contain the fire.

"We're working with two nations, the Moosomin First Nation and the Saulteaux First Nation, we're also working with the province as well as the city of North Battleford and any volunteer communities that are willing to assist," Vandall said.

Vandall asked farmers or other equipment operators who have the ability to cut fire control lines around properties to contact the BATC.

Mandatory evacuation order for Clearwater River Dene Nation

On Wednesday evening a mandatory evacuation order was put into effect for the Clearwater River Dene Nation, located about 511 kilometres north of North Battleford, due to increased fire smoke and fire crossing the only highway into the community.

"All members, especially elders, babies, young children and any and all people with chronic health conditions and respiratory problems are urged to evacuate," Clearwater River Dene Nation chief Teddy Clarke wrote in a Facebook post on Wednesday evening.

Clarke wrote in the Facebook post that an evacuation command centre was being set up at the Clearwater River Dene Nation community hall and buses are available to take members to Meadow Lake and Lloydminster.