Multiple vehicle crash near Regina results in serious injury, 'very hazardous scene': fire department

A multiple vehicle collision three kilometres south of Regina on Highway 6 Tuesday morning resulted in serious injury. Travel is not recommended in that area.

Regina Fire arrived on-scene at approximately 9:45 a.m. CST.

The fire department described it as a "very hazardous scene." One patient with serious injuries was transported to hospital by EMS.

Regina Fire's captain was on-scene to create a convoy with two fire trucks to escort EMS units into Regina safely. Regina Fire said visibility at the scene of the crash is near zero. RCMP was also on-scene for a "total team effort."

Road conditions across Saskatchewan were poor Tuesday, after particularly stormy weather Monday evening through Tuesday morning.

Terri Lang, a meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada, said that while there wasn't too much snow, there was enough to blow around on the roads.

"Our Alberta Clipper has moved on through, and in the wake of it, we've got these really strong winds, particularly across the south," said Lang.

"So it's really iced up the highways quite a bit with the fresh snow and falling temperatures.

Lang said Saskatchewan would continue to see temperatures drop over the course of the Tuesday.

"The winds should slowly ease up, so there will still be some blowing and drifting snow on the highways. Just something to keep in mind, especially if you're heading south. And of course, some of those highways are closed, so you may not get very far."

Temperatures are expected to warm up by Thursday. However, Lang said Saskatchewan will see a repeat of what happened on Monday night on Thursday night.

"As we see another front swinging through. A little bit of snow. A lot of wind."

Travel advisories

The following are road conditions and travel advisories in Saskatchewan as of 11:30 a.m. CST on Tuesday:

Highway 1

Manitoba Border to Whitewood: Reduced visibility, swirling snow and drifting snow.

Whitewood to Indian Head: Reduced visibility, swirling snow and drifting snow.

Indian Head to Regina: Reduced visibility, icy or slippery sections, swirling snow and drifting snow.

Balgonie to Regina: Travel not recommended, zero visibility and drifting snow.

Regina to Moose Jaw: Travel not recommended, zero visibility, icy or slippery sections, loose snow, swirling snow and drifting snow.

Moose Jaw to Swift Current: Travel not recommended, poor visibility, icy or slippery sections, loose snow, swirling snow and drifting snow.

Swift Current to Alberta Border: Icy or slippery sections and drifting snow.

Summary by district

Weyburn: Zero visibility, icy or slippery sections, loose snow, swirling snow and drifting snow.

Estevan, Weyburn East, Odessa and Milestone: Travel not recommended, zero visibility, loose snow, swirling snow and drifting snow.

Regina Bypass: Travel not recommended, heavy snow and snow drifts.

Moose Jaw: Poor visibility, icy or slippery sections, loose snow, snow drifts, swirling snow and drifting snow.

Regina and Central Butte: Travel not recommended, zero visibility, loose snow, swirling snow and drifting snow.

Swift Current: Reduced visibility, icy or slippery sections, loose snow, snow drifts, swirling snow and drifting snow.

Morse: Closed, zero visibility, icy or slippery sections, loose snow, swirling snow and drifting snow.

Gravelbourg, Shaunavon and Swift Current: Travel not recommended, zero visibility, icy or slippery sections, loose snow, swirling snow and drifting snow.

Yorkton: Reduced visibility, icy or slippery sections, heavy snow, loose snow, snow drifts, swirling snow and drifting snow.

Preeceville: Travel not recommended, reduced visibility, icy or slippery sections, heavy snow, loose snow, swirling snow and drifting snow.

Saskatoon: Poor visibility, icy or slippery sections, loose snow, snow drifts, swirling snow and drifting snow.

North Battleford: Reduced visibility, icy or slippery sections, loose snow, snow drifts, wet subject to freezing, swirling snow and drifting snow.

Prince Albert East: Icy or slippery sections, heavy snow, loose snow, snow packed, snow drifts, swirling snow and drifting snow.

Prince Albert West: Reduced visibility, icy or slippery sections, loose snow, snow drifts, swirling snow and drifting snow.

Meadow Lake: Reduced visibility, icy or slippery sections, loose snow, snow packed, snow drifts, swirling snow and drifting snow.

La Ronge: Icy or slippery sections, loose snow, snow packed, snow drifts and swirling snow.