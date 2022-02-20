3 sent to hospital after multiple rollovers on slippery stretch of Hwy 11: RCMP
Police say passenger vehicles and semi-trailers rolled over due to conditions between Davidson and Craik on Sunday.
Police say passenger vehicles, semi-trailers rolled over between Davidson and Craik Sunday
Slippery roads are being blamed for several rollovers, including passenger vehicles and semi-trailers, along Highway 11 Sunday.
In a news release that afternoon, Craik RCMP confirmed three people involved were taken to hospital.
There is no word on whether all three were travelling together, nor the severity of any injuries.
Police did not specify how many rollovers took place, but noted that all happened between Davidson and Craik — a 30-kilometre stretch of Highway 11.
"The roads are too slippery, there is not time to react," said Robb Karaim, commander sergeant for Craik RCMP, in a statement.
RCMP noted a recent mix of rain, snow and freezing temperatures created the dangerous driving conditions.
As of 4:30 p.m., traffic was still busy in the area.
"If you are on the road, please think of slowing down considerably in order to drive with care. If you see emergency vehicles, slow down even more to let them pass safely," Karaim said.
"If you are in the ditch, please be patient, tow trucks are currently working at maximum capacity. We will all get to you soon."
Police advise drivers to road check conditions on the highway hotline map before heading out.
"If you are on the road, please think of slowing down considerably in order to drive with care. If you see emergency vehicles, slow down even more to let them pass safely," Karaim said.
"If you are in the ditch, please be patient, tow trucks are currently working at maximum capacity. We will all get to you soon."
Police advise drivers to road check conditions on the highway hotline map before heading out.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?