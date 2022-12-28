Multiple crashes, jack-knifed semis reported after icy rain pelts Sask. highways

Freezing rain and blowing snow have created hazardous conditions on many Saskatchewan roadways, resulting in accidents and the closure of parts of Highway 1 on Wednesday.

RCMP said around 1 a.m. CST that the westbound lanes of Highway 7 east of Kindersley are closed because of a jack-knifed semi trailer unit — one of several such incidents around the province.

They said tow trucks are not able to reach the location because of poor road conditions. They are also telling the public to find alternate routes or to not travel in the area.

I do sometimes question why I, or anyone else really, lives here. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/skstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#skstorm</a> (note: I was doing the rescue with my truck) <a href="https://t.co/FYYxm9fCKU">pic.twitter.com/FYYxm9fCKU</a> —@tonyarkles

Overnight, thousands of residents in Regina were hit by a power outage that lasted two hours, although it is not known if the weather was a factor.

One motorist told CBC News at around 6:30 a.m. CST Wednesday morning that there are "many kilometres" of vehicles lined up on Highway 1 near Swift Current.

Matt Mulrooney of Calgary is trying to get to Regina. He said he and other drivers have been stranded on the highway for hours and had to sleep in their vehicles overnight.

The RCMP says people should follow the Highway Hotline guidance to stay off certain routes. As of 7 a.m., travel was not advised on many highways in south and central Saskatchewan.

A 200-kilometre section of Highway 1 west of Moose Jaw was temporarily closed. The RCMP said another semi-truck jack-knifed and there was at least one vehicle collision on that section Tuesday night.