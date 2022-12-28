Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Saskatchewan

Multiple crashes, jack-knifed semis reported after icy rain pelts Sask. highways

Freezing rain and blowing snow have created hazardous conditions on many Saskatchewan roadways, resulting in accidents and the closure of parts of Highway 1 on Wednesday.

Trucks parked on Highway 1 near Swift Current overnight, says driver

CBC News ·
Photo shows a line of trucks lined up on an icy section of highway at night.
A Saskatchewan man says he spent the night in his vehicle parked on Highway 1 after traffic ground to a halt Tuesday night. (Submitted to CBC)

Freezing rain and blowing snow have created hazardous conditions on many Saskatchewan roadways, resulting in accidents and the closure of parts of Highway 1 on Wednesday.

RCMP said around 1 a.m. CST that the westbound lanes of Highway 7 east of Kindersley are closed because of a jack-knifed semi trailer unit — one of several such incidents around the province.

They said tow trucks are not able to reach the location because of poor road conditions. They are also telling the public to find alternate routes or to not travel in the area.

Overnight, thousands of residents in Regina were hit by a power outage that lasted two hours, although it is not known if the weather was a factor.

One motorist told CBC News at around 6:30 a.m. CST Wednesday morning that there are "many kilometres" of vehicles lined up on Highway 1 near Swift Current. 

Matt Mulrooney of Calgary is trying to get to Regina. He said he and other drivers have been stranded on the highway for hours and had to sleep in their vehicles overnight.

The RCMP says people should follow the Highway Hotline guidance to stay off certain routes. As of 7 a.m., travel was not advised on many highways in south and central Saskatchewan.

A 200-kilometre section of Highway 1 west of Moose Jaw was temporarily closed. The RCMP said another semi-truck jack-knifed and there was at least one vehicle collision on that section Tuesday night.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now