Mud flap infraction leads to seizure of 747 cannabis plants

RCMP say a B.C. man faces several charges after officers found him to be in possession of nearly 750 cannabis plants.

Officers working in the Kindersley area stopped an eastbound vehicle for an equipment regulation offence related to mud flaps on Wednesday, according to a news release.

"During the stop, officers made several observations that resulted in the lone occupant being detained and then arrested for possession of cannabis for the purpose of distribution," RCMP said.

Police searched the vehicle and found 747 cannabis plants.

A 37-year-old man from Canoe, B.C., was remanded into custody and is set to appear in Kindersley Provincial Court on March 31.

