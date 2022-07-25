Sask. MP says hockey's grassroots need to make their voices heard about Hockey Canada

Saskatoon-Grasswood MP Kevin Waugh is urging hockey parents in the province to contact Hockey Saskatchewan to voice their opinions regarding the turmoil surrounding Hockey Canada.

Top Hockey Canada officials continue to defend it amid controversy after it was revealed the organization paid out a combined total of nearly $9 million to 21 sexual misconduct complainants since 1989.

At a Tuesday parliamentary committee, interim board chair Andrea Skinner defended Hockey Canada, saying it has an "excellent reputation" and arguing against scapegoating "hockey as a centrepiece for toxic culture."

"This has turned absolutely ugly," Waugh said, referring to Skinner defending current Hockey Canada president and CEO Scott Smith.

Waugh said a new Hockey Canada board will be selected in November and the grassroots should make their feelings known.

"I would say to all the parents in Saskatchewan, get hold of Hockey Saskatchewan, see their position," he said. "Put pressure on Hockey Saskatchewan and [general manager] Kelly [McClintock] and start saying we need to see a change at the board level."

Saskatoon-Grasswood MP Kevin Waugh says hockey parents should add their voice to demand change at Hockey Canada. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

Hockey Saskatchewan recently sent a memo to its members defending the Participants Legacy Trust Fund, which The Globe and Mail recently reported was created by Hockey Canada "for matters including but not limited to sexual abuse."

Hockey Saskatchewan's memo says the fund was set up as a form of self-insurance for a period ending in 1995, when Hockey Canada could not obtain an insurance provider.

In an e-mail to CBC, McClintock said Hockey Saskatchewan has advised its membership "of the details around Hockey Canada Fees, the National Equity Fund and the Participants Legacy Trust Fund."

Hockey Canada has commissioned former Supreme Court justice Thomas Cromwell to review the organization's governance.

McClintock said Hockey Saskatchewan would abide by Cromwell's recommendations.

Tim Hortons, Canadian Tire and Telus have withdrawn their support of Hockey Canada's men's program.

Waugh says Skinner's defence of top executives on Tuesday is a major reason why.

"Finally, we're seeing some companies say enough now, and I think it was from Tuesday's statements from the board chair and past board chair that has finally woken up the sponsorship."

Hockey Canada's board of directors interim chair Andrea Skinner has voiced her support for the organization's leadership. (Submitted by Hockey Canada)

Hockey Quebec has said it will no longer transfer funds to the national organization.

The Ontario Hockey Federation, the largest of Canada's 13 provincial and territorial hockey associations, said it has asked Hockey Canada to not collect a $3 participant assessment fee from its members for the 2022-23 season.

'We have to start at ground zero': Sheldon Kennedy

Laura Robinson is a freelance journalist and author of the book called Crossing the Line: Violence and Sexual Abuse in Canada's National Sport.

Robinson said that while the high-profile allegations are about players who were with the national junior team, most played for teams in the Canadian Hockey League (CHL).

"I think we need to look at what's going on on the ground in arenas right across Canada," Robinson said.

In her book, Robinson covered sexual assault allegations against players from the Saskatoon Blades and Swift Current Broncos.

According to a Saskatoon StarPhoenix article from Feb. 9, 1995, a 16-year-old teenage girl accused five Blades players of sexual assault.

By March 2, 1995, the StarPhoenix was reporting that the five players, who were not named, would not be charged.

"I think that Hockey Canada, the way it is now, has to go, but so does the CHL," said Robinson, adding everyone in hockey has to take a hard look at why we invest so deeply in young male hockey players.

LISTEN | Robinson spoke with host Leisha Grebinski on Saskatoon Morning: Saskatoon Morning 17:47 MP shares what Hockey Sask should do with Hockey Canada controversy, and reporter resurfaces past allegations in Sask. Host Leisha Grebinski speaks with freelance reporter Laura Robinson about her past work on sexual assault in hockey, which included interviewing an Indigenous girl who said five members of the Saskatoon Blades junior hockey team had sexually assaulted her. Also on, Saskatoon-Grasswood MP Kevin Waugh.

Former NHL player Sheldon Kennedy, who experienced years of sexual abuse by a coach while playing for the Swift Current Broncos, told CBC News Network that the wrong people are being centred in the debate about hockey in Canada.

Kennedy said Hockey Canada is not making decisions that are in the best interests of families and, more importantly, the kids playing hockey.

"To get this game where I think the majority of us in Canada want to get it to, that healthy place, we have to start at ground zero and start working our way back up, because this can't be piecemeal."