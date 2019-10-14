A Mountie goes through the Tim Hortons drive-thru on horseback. No, that's not the beginning of a joke
RCMP officer was in Rosetown, Sask., for parade
In a supremely Canadian moment, a Mountie was spotted going through a Tim Horton's drive-thru on horseback in Rosetown, Sask. with a cowboy beside him.
A Facebook post about the moment has been shared more than 13,000 times, as of Monday morning.
The officer was allegedly there for a harvest parade celebration.
While it’s not uncommon for a member of the legendary Rosetown Players rec hockey team to be escorted by the <a href="https://twitter.com/RCMPSask?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RCMPSask</a>, this was a bit different. After an appearance in the local parade, Players D man John Claffey treated the fellas to some <a href="https://twitter.com/TimHortons?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TimHortons</a> <a href="https://t.co/D4N0uIot5P">pic.twitter.com/D4N0uIot5P</a>—@players2point0
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.