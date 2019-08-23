Motorist killed when SUV, semi crash on Highway 16 near Springdale, Sask.

One person is dead after a crash between an SUV and a semi-truck on Thursday night.

At around 8 p.m. CST, police were called to the scene of the crash near Springside, Sask., according to a news release. Springside is about 25 kilometres northwest of Yorkton.

Police had initially reported three vehicles were involved, but corrected themselves and stated only two vehicles were involved in a news release issued on Friday.

Investigation revealed the semi, travelling westbound, collided with the SUV, which was heading east. The driver of the SUV was killed, police said.

The driver of the semi was taken to hospital and treated for minor injuries. They have since been released, according to police.

Police are working to identify the person who was killed driving the SUV and notify their next of kin.