Motorcyclist dies in crash on Saskatchewan highway

A 66-year-old man has died after crashing into a ditch on Highway 1.

The man was driving a motorcycle east of Ernfold, Sask. on June 23, according to an RCMP news release.

Morse RCMP said the man went into the ditch at highway speed and lost control.

Officers attempted life-saving measures until EMS arrived. The man was pronounced dead on the way to a hospital, RCMP said.

Morse RCMP are investigating the incident with help from an RCMP Collision Reconstructionist.

Police did not release the man's name.

Ernfold is 96 kilometres northwest of Moose Jaw.