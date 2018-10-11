Motorcyclist arrested near Saskatoon after allegedly evading police, speeding at 260 km/h

A 20-year-old Swanson man allegedly reached speeds of up to 260 kilometres an hour while fleeing from police on Highway 45, south of Delisle, Sask.

A Highway Patrol officer spotted a sport bike speeding at 160 km/h and attempted a traffic stop but the driver ignored the lights and fled, according to a news release.

A Vanscoy Police Service officer attempted a stop on the same highway a short time later but the motorcyclist fled east on Highway 7 toward Saskatoon and was estimated to have increased speed to 200 km/h, police said.

We crossed another one off of the “never seen that before” list. Today a guy evaded Police and fled at 250km/h on a secondary highway in Saskatchewan ON A MOTORCYCLE. Yes snow everywhere as you can see. Spoiler alert he dumped his bike and ran. <a href="https://t.co/DMB7UnooR4">pic.twitter.com/DMB7UnooR4</a> —@SPSAir1

The Saskatoon Police Service Air Support unit joined the chase and aided officers on the ground. The motorcyclist then turned around and fled back toward Delisle.

The Highway Patrol officer who attempted the initial stop encountered the speeder again near Swanson, attempted another traffic stop and was ignored again, police said.

Air Support clocked the bike hitting speeds of 260 km/h at certain points, police said. Air Support followed the bike as it entered a rural property near Swanson. Officers watched a man attempt to hide the bike and then flee on foot.

A man was arrested in an outbuilding on the property without incident and is now facing three counts of flight from a peace officer and dangerous driving.

He is scheduled to appear in court on May 8.