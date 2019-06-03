Motorcyclist seriously injured in collision with car in Saskatoon

A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a collision in Saskatoon on Sunday afternoon, according to the local fire department.

Emergency services responded to a two-vehicle collision at 33rd Street and Circle Drive just before 2 p.m. CST, finding a passenger vehicle flipped over with a person trapped inside.

The motorcycle and its sole rider were lying in the middle of the intersection.

The motorcyclist was taken to Royal University Hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries, the fire department said.

The driver of the motorcycle has been taken to Royal University Hospital with serious injuries. (Submitted by Saskatoon Fire Department)

Another crew of fire fighters were able to remove the driver trapped inside. That person appeared to have only minor injuries.

The 33rd Street eastbound to southbound ramp of Circle Drive and one lane of the 33rd Street westbound ramp at Circle Drive were closed as police investigated.

The public was asked to avoid the area while emergency crews remained at the scene of the collision.