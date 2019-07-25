Man dead after motorcycle collides with van carrying prisoners near Whitewood, Sask.

A man is dead after his motorcycle crashed with a van carrying prisoners near Whitewood, Sask., shortly before noon on Wednesday, RCMP say.

The Yorkton-area town, about 170 kilometres east of Regina, is near the intersection of the Trans-Canada Highway and Highway 9. That's where the two vehicles collided.

The van was heading east on the Trans-Canada Highway and the motorcycle was crossing the intersection on Highway 9 when it was hit by the van, RCMP said Thursday.

The man driving the motorcycle was 62 years old, RCMP said, but they will not be releasing his name.

The man was taken hospital in Broadview, Sask., following the crash, where he later died.

Correctional Services Canada has extended its condolences to the victim and his family.

CSC says there were no injuries to the 10 prisoners or five staff members in the van, and all 10 prisoners were quickly accounted for. They were being driven between federal prisons.

Corrections Canada said that the inmates were taken to a secure facility until their transfers could be completed.

"All inmates are currently back in a federal institution," the service said in a news release sent out on Thursday afternoon.

The highway near the crash site was closed for a brief period on Wednesday, after which traffic was reduced to one lane for much of the day.

A traffic analyst was on site, and emergency personnel were also there.

Police say they don't expect to lay charges in the case.